Legal Notices – Estate Notices 4-12-17


Classified Department
Estate of EILEEN R. KANEL, deceased of Churchill, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00616 Keith T. Kanel, Executor.  c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219  or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 
Estate of MS. PAULINE A. NICHOL, deceased of 528 Aten Road, Coraopolis, PA  15108.  Estate No. 02-17-01879.  Ms. Shelley Spernak, 528 Aten Road, Coraopolis, PA  15108, Executrix, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA  15108

 
Estate of PHILIP H. JOYCE, deceased of 250 Yardley Way, Pittsburgh, PA  15206  No. 02-16-06038, Executor, Timothy J. Joyce, 2345 Harrow Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15241, or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Birmingham Towers Suite 302, Pittsburgh, PA  15203

 
Estate   of    SAMUEL  K.  ANDERSON, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA  No. 01667 of 2017.  SheilaTerry, Administratrix, 742 Anaheim Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15219 or to Thellma C. Spells, Esquire, Atty.,1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15233

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 4-12-17

