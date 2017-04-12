Legal Notices 4-12-17

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, Attorneys, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Articles of incorporation were filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State with respect to a corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Business Corporation law of 1988. The name of the corporation is SCOTT FAMILY FARM, INC.



ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

April 5, 2017

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330 for Professional services until 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2017 for the following assignment:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Engineering, As-Needed; County Project No. CMIT-OPEN

(Construction Management,

Inspection and Testing Services)

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

Room 501, County Office Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Place five (5) copies of your Letter of Interest with required Standard Forms in a sealed, opaque envelope with firm’s name, the title and number of the Project, and the words “Letter of Interest” on the front. If you mail the Letter of Interest, insert the sealed, opaque envelope containing the Letter of Interest and standard forms inside a separate mailing envelope.

The Director will receive Letters of Interest with accompanying SF 330 until the day and hour stated in the Public Advertisement. The Director will not consider any Letter of Interest received after the set day and hour and will return it to the addressee unopened. The firm is responsible for ensuring that the Director receives its Letter of Interest by the set day and hour. This submission is limited to 40 pages including the SF330 forms.

The County will use only SF 330’s of firms responding with Letters of Interest to prequalify firms for consideration for these services. The County encourages responses from small firms, minority and women owned firms, and firms that have not previously worked for the County. Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Public Works, at 412-350-5469.

The selection criteria will apply to the following general types of Capital Project Assignments:

PARKS: Sports and recreational facilities; Shelter renovations; Miscellaneous civil improvements including drainage and pavement improvements;

BLDGS: General, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing renovations; Roof replacements and repairs;

BRIDGE: Small bridge replacements/

rehabilitations, bridge repairs;

ROADS: Lateral support projects including all types of wall construction; Paving projects;

The County will preselect or short-list three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Experience, Record, Size, Workload, and Related Work. By a Request for Proposal the Department of Public Works will notify the top three short-listed firms to submit proposals.

The County’s minority business enterprise and women’s business enterprise goals for this Project will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation. Certification of MBEs and WBEs by the County is mandatory on or before proposal due date. Firms submitting a Letter of Interest must have their MBE/WBE participants in place and noted in their letter and/or SF 330 form information in order to be considered for this project. The contract will last up to 5 years in length or a contract value of $5,000,000.00.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest/Proposals and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest/Proposals.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: