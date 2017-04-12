Classifieds
Employment Opportunities 4-12-17


Classified Department
This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table at a job fair in Hudson, N.Y.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Receptionist/Office Manager
Responsible for greeting visitors, answering phone, handling mail/deliveries, ordering office supplies and maintaining office equipment.  Also processes school class payments, ticket requests and workers compensation claims. Full description and to apply: goo.gl/Vn7ycx

 
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Manager of School Marketing and PR
Serves as project manager for all PBT School marketing projects and is responsible for the day-to-day coordination of all marketing communications that support School activities and the School brand. Functions include promotions, data analytics, research, public relations, social media, event planning and coordination. Full description and to apply:
tinyurl.com/lb8mham

 
DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE
The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to
jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

 

 

