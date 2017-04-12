Death of inmate at Allegheny County jail investigated

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of an inmate who died at the Allegheny County jail in Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 53-year-old David Black of McKees Rocks died shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Warden Orlando Harper said the man came to the jail about 6:45 p.m. Sunday and was in medical distress in the jail’s Intake Department early Monday. Officials said medical personnel tried to help him but were unable to save him.

County police are investigating the death. The medical examiner’s office said a ruling on the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

