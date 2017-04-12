Community Calendar

Summer Job Kick-off Event

APRIL 13—Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh officially kick-off their Learn and Earn summer jobs program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Market Square, Downtown. Applications are also being accepted online at http://www.jobs4summer.org. This year, Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and Partner4Work will place nearly 2,000 young people, ages 14 to 21, with summer jobs and personal development opportunities, while also assisting the long-term growth of Pittsburgh-area employers. Employment fields include health care, education, science and technology, entrepreneurship, government and community services, labor and trades. Applications will be accepted through May 20. The work period runs from June 26 to Aug. 4.

B-PEP Jazz

APRIL 17—The Black Political Empowerment Project presents its annual B-PPEP Jazz Fun-raiser, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m., Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center, 100 Lytton Ave., Oakland. Featured performers include Roger Humphries & the RH Factor, the Tim Stevens Project and more than 70 guest musicians and vocalists. Donation is $35. For tickets or more information, visit b-pepjazz.org.

