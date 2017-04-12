Church Circuit

PRE-ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

APRIL 21—The Unity Baptist Church of Braddock, 420 Fifth St., will sponsor a pre-anniversary concert featuring the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Male Chorus, under the direction of Brother Tony Mitchell, at 7 p.m. Come celebrate the 14th church anniversary by hearing this dynamic Gospel Male Chorus. For more information, call 412-646-1787.

ORGANIZATION KICKOFF EVENT

APRIL 23—The Women of Excellence, Ladies of Faith, will hold their kickoff event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Healthy Village Learning Institute, 2988 Boyd St., McKeesport. Donation is $10. Donation includes a drawing for a Mother’s Day gift basket and light refreshments. Hear more about this community-based outreach. For more information, call 412-583-0594.

BETHEL AME LAY WITNESS SUNDAY

APRIL 23—Bethel AME Church, 2720 Webster Ave., Hill District, will hold its annual Lay Witness Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Mr. Julius L. Redd, retired school administrator for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more information, call 412-683-2160. Rev. Dr. Steven A. Jackson is pastor.

MOUNT CARMEL SPRING REVIVAL

MAY 13—Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., North Versailles, invites you to their Spring Revival, at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr Alyn E Waller, of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia. For more information, call 412-823-2841. Rev. Barbara A Gunn is pastor.

