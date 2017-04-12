Business Calendar

Business Energy Efficiency Grants

THROUGH APRIL 15—The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has up to $1,000,000 of grant funding available in the 13th year of the Commonwealth’s Small Business Advantage Grant Program for small businesses that adopt or acquire equipment or processes that promote pollution prevention and/or energy efficiency projects. Applicants must be a for-profit corporation, limited liability corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship or other legal entity with 100 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses can apply for 50 percent matching funds of up to $9,500 to adopt or acquire energy-efficient or pollution-prevention equipment or procedures. Funding is eligible for those costs incurred between July 25, 2016 and June 30, 2017. For more information, contact 717-772-5160.

Minority Business Award Luncheon

APRIL 18–The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) will host the “Stellar Awards” Luncheon, honoring the achievements of corporations, minority business enterprises (MBE), and resource partners throughout Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fairmont Hotel, 510 Market St., Downtown. Register at http://www.EMSDC.org or 412-391-4423.

