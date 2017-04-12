Bids and Proposals 4-12-17

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania 15241 until 11:00 a.m., prevailing time, Friday, April 21, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour for:

•72-passenger conventional school bus

•78-passenger conventional school bus

Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting Jonn Mansfield, Director of Transportation, at (412) 833-1600 Ext. 3451 or

jmansfield@uscsd.k12.pa.us.

The Upper St. Clair Township School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal 992 – Replace Welding Lab Exhaust System at West Hills Center

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The assembly point will be the south entrance of CCAC West Hills Center, bear left up driveway, 1000 McKee Road, Oakdale, PA 15071.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-21-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-21-17

The documents will be available no later than April 10, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on April 28, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, April 20, 2017

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on May 2, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Roof Replacement

Plumbing Construction Prime Contract – REBID

Pittsburgh Liberty K-5

Playground Improvements

General Construction Prime Contract

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on April 10, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

INVITATION TO RE-BID

WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed re-bids for a single general prime contract with the Authority as follows:

WINDOW REPLACEMENTS

LINCOLN TERRACE / WASHINGTON, PA

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30 PM/EST ON TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2017 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 AM/EST ON TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 266 North Lincoln Street, Washington, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

The Builders Exchange

1813 North Franklin Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

or obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of deposit. Any unsuccessful bidder returning hardcopy documents within ten (10) consecutive calendar days following the bid opening in good, reusable condition will be refunded their $100 deposit less postage. Non-bidders will not receive a refund. A CD containing Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: April 10, 2017

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The performance of installation, maintenance, and repair of all types of plumbing equipment and systems for various Authority owned parking garages and lots located within the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as and when requested by the Authority.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement and General Conditions, may be obtained at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222 after 3:00 p.m. EST on April 10, 2017.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the office of the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh, 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1616 at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday April 18, 2017. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional details regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

6. The Authority reserves the right to (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline of 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday May 9, 2017. The contract documents relating to the Plumbing Services; (ii) waive any informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David Onorato

Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

ECMS Designated Contract

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

ADVERTISEMENT

PROJECT: PITTSBURGH BICYCLE FACILITIES

ECMS NO. 28173

BTE PROJECT NO. 16406

The City of Pittsburgh, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will be accepting bids, through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS), for the installation of bike lanes including signing, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Negley Avenue from Stanton Avenue to Howe Street.

The construction plans and specifications can only be viewed on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s ECMS website http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/ . The bid documents should be available on, or shortly after, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Only electronic bids from ECMS business partners will be accepted. To register as a business partner go to http://www.dotdom2.state.pa.us/ECMS/ECMSHome.nsf/frmECMSframeset?open&eurdECMS_Business_Partner.nsf/frmBPPublicHome?OpenForm). All bidders (and subcontractors) on this project must be prequalified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the type of work to be performed.

The bid opening (Let Date) is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m., EDT. Bidders may view the bid opening online.

Michael Gable, CPRP, Director

Public Works

Sam Ashbaugh, Director

Office of Management and Budget

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

MUNICIPALITY OF PENN HILLS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 10:30 A.M. on May 10, 2017 to be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter for the following project:

PENN HILLS LINCOLN PARK COMMUNITY CENTER UFAS UPGRADES

The Project includes exterior site improvements to the Lincoln Park Community Center to meet Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS) requirements. This project includes, but is not limited to, the removal of existing asphalt and concrete pavements and the installation of new concrete sidewalk and ramps and asphalt paving as well as the installation of handicap signage, concrete wheel stops and line striping.

All Proposals must be in the hands of the Purchasing Secretary, Municipality of Penn Hills, 12245 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, by 10:30 A.M., prevailing time on, May 10, 2017.

Proposals shall be delivered in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside with the words “Penn Hills Lincoln Park Community Center UFAS Upgrades.”

Copies of Drawings, Specifications, Instructions to Bidders, General Conditions, Forms of Proposals and Agreement are on file and open to public inspection at the Penn Hills Purchasing Office, located at 12245 Frankstown Road, Second Floor, Room 213, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 where sets of said documents may be obtained upon payment of $50.00 per set. No refund will be made for the return of any documents.

Davis-Bacon wage rates are required to be paid on this project.

There will be a pre-bid meeting on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 7300 Ridgeview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Proposals must be submitted on the forms provided by the Municipality of Penn Hills. Proposals to receive consideration must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bidder’s Bond from a Surety Company authorized to do business in Pennsylvania, made to the order of the Municipality of Penn Hills in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the Proposal as a guarantee that, if the Proposal is accepted, the successful Bidder will enter into an Agreement within 15 days after Notice of the Award of the Contract.

The Proposals must be made to the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and shall remain firm for a period of one hundred twenty (120) days. No Bidder may withdraw his Proposal during the one hundred twenty (120) day period without forfeiting his Bid guarantee.

Performance, Maintenance, and Labor and Material Payment Bonds, along with Public Liability and Property Damage Certificates of Insurance in the amounts specified, as well as Certificates of Workman’s Compensation must be filed with the executed Agreement upon acceptance of the Proposal from the successful Bidder.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or any part thereof, for any reason, and also reserves the right to waive any informality therein.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES for

INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS AT CORBETT APARTMENTS

CONTRACT ACHA–1579

The ACHA is currently seeking the services of a qualified architectural firm to provide professional design and construction administration services for INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS AT CORBETT APARTMENTS. This project includes dwelling unit kitchen and bathroom upgrades as well as outdoor seating area relocation, and parking lot re-paving.

Interested firms are requested to respond with written qualifications that demonstrate evidence of the firm’s capabilities, including other information as requested. A detailed package – describing submission requirements, may be obtained by contacting Andrew Jamrom A/E Administrator at (412) 402-2464 or ajamrom@achsng.com.

A Pre-Qualification Conference shall be held at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Board Room, on Thursday April 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM. All offerors are encouraged to attend the Conference.

Qualifications may be mailed or hand delivered to Andrew Jamrom, Architectural/Engineering Administrator, Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. Qualification submittals must be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

Invitation for Bids

Sealed bids for the Slippery Rock Township Community Center Parking Lot Project will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, May 9, 2017. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Slippery Rock Township Community Center Parking Lot Project on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on May 10, 2017 at 10:00 am, in the Government Center Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16003.

Bids will be received for the following:

Slippery Rock Township Community Center Parking Lot Project according to the specifications in the bid package.

Plans, specifications and bid documents are available for pick up at EADS Group, 15392 Route 322, Clarion, PA 16214. Contact David Neill at EADS Group with questions at 814-764-5050. Documents cost a nonrefundable fee of $50.00 add $20 for postage.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Scott J. Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND REPLACEMENT

AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-12-17 REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND REPLACEMENT AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-12-17 REBID

The documents will be available no later than April 10, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on April 28, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, April 20, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

