Ben Carson gets stuck in elevator on Miami housing tour

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami leg of U.S. Housing and Development Secretary Ben Carson’s national listening tour started with a glitch.
Carson got briefly stuck in an elevator after a visit Wednesday to the rooftop of the Courtside Family Apartments, a complex co-developed by former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning and his non-profit AM Affordable Housing.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2p5Yilo ) reports that Mourning arrived a few minutes late, so Carson and Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu began the tour without him. They got stuck along with five other people on the way down.
The elevator descended safely but the doors were jammed, so Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to pry them open. Carson smiled as he emerged from the elevator, and Mourning apologized profusely.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours