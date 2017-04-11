Lifestyles
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Remy Ma ‘All The Way Up’ In This DSquared2 Jumpsuit?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Rapper Remy Ma attended the “Fate Of The Furious” movie premier over the weekend in an olive green jumpsuit by DSquared2.

The jumpsuit was accented with black and white checkerboard sleeves and camouflage style pockets on her chest and legs. Remy’s outfit showed off her curves, with a drawstring efect around her waistline. Remy also had matching checkered shoes by Stella McCartney to go with her jumpsuit.

Remy made sure she complimented her look with a sea of dark waves that fell on her shoulders, styled by Andre Cavasier.

Remy is flying high with her two-time platinum single “All the Way Up” with rapper Fat Joe and is enjoying her new body.

What do you think, beauties? Did Remy conquer the race track in this jumpsuit or no?

