Cook County judge gunned down outside of Chicago home

Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles was gunned down outside of his Chicago home Monday, reports The Washington Post.

Police were searching for the person who killed Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and seriously wounded his 52-year-old female companion. But no one was sure whether the killing was targeted, a robbery attempt or just “another senseless act of violence,” deputy superintendent Kevin Navarro said at a news conference.

Regardless, he said, police considered it “a direct attack on the criminal justice system.”

…Detective Melissa Staples told reporters that a “close associate” of the judge walked outside first as the pair prepared for a morning workout…“Words were exchanged,” Staples said. The man shot the woman once in the leg, and “upon hearing the commotion,” Myles went outside to investigate [before having words with the suspect and being shot multiple times.]

Police said that is wasn’t immediately clear if the killing — the judge’s female companion is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg — could have been a robbery attempt and are investigating a motive, reports CBS News.

