City offices closed this Friday, but refuse collection to proceed

PITTSBURGH, PA–City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed for Good Friday, April 14, though regular refuse collection will go ahead as scheduled.

All City facilities — including Citiparks recreation and senior centers — will be closed, with the exception of the Mellon Park Tennis Bubble.

However there will be regular refuse, bulk waste and recycling collection. Any questions concerning collection may be lodged with Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.