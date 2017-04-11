Metro
Home > Metro

City offices closed this Friday, but refuse collection to proceed


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH, PA–City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed for Good Friday, April 14, though regular refuse collection will go ahead as scheduled.

All City facilities — including Citiparks recreation and senior centers — will be closed, with the exception of the Mellon Park Tennis Bubble.

However there will be regular refuse, bulk waste and recycling collection. Any questions concerning collection may be lodged with Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading City offices closed this Friday, but refuse collection to proceed

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular