Advertisers are fleeing Bill O’Reilly, but viewers aren’t

“The O’Reilly Factor” averaged 3.71 million viewers over five nights last week, the Nielsen company said Tuesday. That’s up 12 percent from the 3.31 million viewers he averaged the week before.
Some five dozen companies have said they wouldn’t advertise on O’Reilly’s show following a report in The New York Times on April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about harassment allegations against him. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.
The amount of advertising time by paying customers on his show has been cut by more than half since the report, according to an analysis issued Tuesday by Kantar Media. In the month prior to the story, his show averaged 14 minutes, 32 seconds an hour of ads by paying national clients, Kantar said. By last Friday, the paid advertising time had bottomed out at 4 minutes, 10 seconds, before rebounding to 7:10 on Monday.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours