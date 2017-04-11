Metro
Voices Unlocked: A poet from Alabama teaches his craft to Southwest Pa. inmates


Brittany Hailer, Public Source
Cedric Rudolph recalls one student inmate sharing that he had been homeless for months until remembering he had inherited a house. The story resonated with Cedric: “How many times in my own life has warmth, friendship or home been close to me, but I was figuratively sleeping on the streets. Not knowing what was mine.” (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)

Cedric Rudolph is a poet from Alabama, a student of fine arts at Chatham University, a recipient of Chatham’s Robert H. Mansell Fellowship. It is these accomplishments that have led Cedric to frequent the local prison and jail.

Cedric’s fellowship provides him a two-year teaching position in the Words Without Walls program. Through this program, he teaches creative writing to men in the State Correctional Institute-Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Jail.

Cedric received clearance to enter a men’s prison in his first semester at school in Fall 2016. He sat across a table from murderers, men in jail for life. He didn’t flinch. He came back again and again.

http://projects.publicsource.org/voicesunlocked/cedric.html

