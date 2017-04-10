Coard: Is Easter White and fake or Black and real?

Here are five irrefutable facts that ultimately will lead to the answer:
1. Same Day, Different Dates – The First Council of Nicea was formed in Bithynia by Roman Emperor Constantine in the year 325 AD. And its members decided that the date of Easter would be “after the full moon following the vernal equinox on the next occurring Sunday, unless this happened to interfere with Passover, in which case it should be the Sunday after that…. It can occur anytime between March 22 and April 25.” If that sounds kinda confusing and convoluted, it’s because it is.
2. What? – Most people don’t realize that the word “Easter” doesn’t even appear in the Bible. When King James VI of Scotland, who later became King James I of England, authorized his interpretation of the Bible using 47 male scholars from 1604-1611, they never mentioned the word.
3. First Resurrection Was African – At least 2,000 years before Europeans began talking about the resurrection of their blue-eyed blonde-haired Jesus, Africans were already writing and reading about the resurrection of Ausar (Osirus) from Kush, which is today’s Sudan, and his role with Auset (Isis) who gave birth to Heru (Horus) in the Immaculate Conception and together the three of them formed the first Holy Trinity.
4. Originally Pagan, Not Christian – The EurocentricEaster started out as a pagan festival. It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word “Eastra” or “Eostre,” who was the goddess of spring and fertility and in whose honor animal sacrifices were made around the time of Passover each year. In fact, it wasn’t until the eighth century that those Anglo-Saxons adopted the name “Easter” to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
I should note that although I’ve been referring in this article to the man as “Jesus,” his real name was Yeshua ben Yosef. And it means “the rescuer or deliverer who is the son of Joseph.”
By the way, the word “Christ” is not derived from Europe. The word actually comes from the pharaonic Egyptian (Kemetic) expression “kher sesheta,” which means “he who watches over the mysteries.” It was not until after 300 AD that Christians finally started referring to Jesus as Christ.
Also, even the King James Bible surprisingly states that Jesus did not have the complexion of a White man but instead had the complexion of a dark man.
Revelations 2:18 mentions “feet… like fine brass” (which is a brownish color) and Daniel 7:9 mentions “hair… like pure wool” (which is locks or an Afro).
5. Which Came First, The Pale Bunny Or The Colored Egg? – As weird as it might sound, there’s actually a historical basis to the whole Easter bunny and colored eggs thing. But guess what” It ain’t White. It’s Black. In pre-Christian times, the egg was treated like a holy creature because it was associated with fertility. And Germans are given credit for creating the Easter bunny story. Beginning around the 16th century, European literature portrayed bunnies as the deliverer of eggs to certain children. It was a kind of springtime St. Nicholas thing wherein good kids would be rewarded with colored eggs.
They created the egg tradition and viewed the egg as a symbol of birth and life.
They believed the Earth was hatched from an egg and even buried many of their noblemen and noblewomen with eggs in their tombs.
For more info, do the research. Start with The Historical Origins of Christianity by Walter Williams, African Origins of Major Western Religions by Yosef A.A. Ben-Jochannan, and Afrikan People and European Holidays by Ishakamusa Barashango.
So what about that question regarding whether Easter’s White and fake or Black and real? What’s the truth here? Although I won’t tell you the answer, it’s been reported that a very wise Black man once said, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” So, if you’re into it, say Happy Easter (or whatever you choose to call it) on April 16. Also, remember to say peace be unto the Honorable Ali ibn Abi Talib on April 10 and don’t forget to acknowledge the historic Isra and Mi’raj Night Journey on April 24.
Michael Coard, Esquire, can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD900AM, and his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-is-easter-white-and-fake-or-black-and-real/