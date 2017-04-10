If you were to distribute shootings across 2016, gunfire wounded or killed someone more often than every other day in Pittsburgh.

“We have had our loved ones – our loved ones – lay dead in the street,” Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Lincoln-Lemington) told residents at a recent public safety meeting in Homewood, urging them to share information with law enforcement.Without trust, police are stuck. They don’t just need cooperation to make arrests, they need it to guide anti-violence efforts meant to stall the cycles of shootings and retaliation. READ ENTIRE STORY AT: http://publicsource.org/can-pittsburgh-contain-gun-violence-after-a-brutal-2016-police-hope-interventions-will-make-a-difference/

