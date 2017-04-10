Metro
Home > Metro

Can Pittsburgh contain gun violence after a brutal 2016? Police hope interventions will make a difference.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Leave a comment

On the North Side, Rob Conroy says he’s called 911 for gunfire “probably about 16 times” since moving to Perry South in the fall of 2015. Pictured is a crime watch sign on Kennedy Avenue near Perrysville Avenue. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

If you were to distribute shootings across 2016, gunfire wounded or killed someone more often than every other day in Pittsburgh.

“We have had our loved ones – our loved ones – lay dead in the street,” Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Lincoln-Lemington) told residents at a recent public safety meeting in Homewood, urging them to share information with law enforcement.Without trust, police are stuck. They don’t just need cooperation to make arrests, they need it to guide anti-violence efforts meant to stall the cycles of shootings and retaliation.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/can-pittsburgh-contain-gun-violence-after-a-brutal-2016-police-hope-interventions-will-make-a-difference/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Can Pittsburgh contain gun violence after a brutal 2016? Police hope interventions will make a difference.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular