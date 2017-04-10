Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

British Vogue gets new chief editor after 25 years


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, left, poses with magazine director Edward Enninful at a Longchamp cocktail party as part of the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, file)

LONDON (AP) — British Vogue’s search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine’s new chief editor.

He will be the first man and the first Black editor of British Vogue when he takes over on Aug. 1.

Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. He was born in Ghana and moved to London as a child.

He started as fashion director of i-D magazine when he was just 19 and later worked at the Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani.

Naomi Campbell, center, and stylist Edward Enninful, center left, watch as the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection is shown during New York Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)

Enninful received an OBE award last year for his work in fashion. Madonna, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and other fashion luminaries came to his party to mark the event.

His predecessor, Alexandra Shulman, said in January she was stepping down after 25 years, prompting widespread interest about who would take over one of the most visible positions on the London fashion scene.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading British Vogue gets new chief editor after 25 years

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular