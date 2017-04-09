Under proposal to eliminate Pa. property tax, you might have to vote on new textbooks

The Fox Chapel Area School District needs to replace its English Language Arts textbooks to align with Pennsylvania Core standards — a purchase that will cost the district nearly $1 million.

Superintendent Gene Freeman said he worries if a push to eliminate school property taxes proves to be successful that all large purchases, like the needed textbooks for student education, could become so challenging that students don’t get what they need in a timely fashion.

Currently, under the state’s Act 1, known as the 2006 Taxpayer Relief Act, districts are only allowed to raise property taxes to a state-set index rate based on average weekly wage increases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Each district’s market value and personal income aid ratio is also taken into account.