Sharise Lance teaches how to Refuel. Renew and Re-Center!

VitaminCHealing will host the first of a two-part series of workshops Saturday April 22 at 12:30 p.m. Dedicated to healthcare and helping professionals, “Refuel. Renew. Re-Center” will take place at the Carnegie Library in East Liberty on the Upper Level. The Library is located at Whitfield Street. Noted counselor and award winning author Sharise Nance will facilitate the workshop.
Refuel, Renewal and Re-center Your Work-Life Demands is a two-part series inspired by her second publication: Walking the Tight Rope of Life: Refuel, Renew and Re-Center Your Work-Life Demands which is dedicated to healthcare and helping professions. It is designed to encourage healthcare and helping professionals to invest the time needed to practice good self-care, disconnect from the work day while at home and find renewal in their work in order to experience more balance and satisfaction in their personal and professional lives.
Nance is the founder of VitaminCHealing, an organization dedicated to assisting helping and healthcare professionals practice good self-care as well as find renewal in their work in order to experience more balance and satisfaction in their professional and personal lives. The goal is to ensure the helping professional has a focused and rejuvenated approach when providing services to the community. Nance has 18 years of experience in the mental health profession and started her career working with children and families. She is an inspirational speaker and award winning author of Vitamin C: Healing for the Mind, Body and Soul.
Nance is also co-founder/co-owner of HandinHand Counseling Services, LLC, a private counseling practice dedicated to promoting HOPE, HEALTH, and HEALING to individuals and families dealing with generational and situational obstacles.
For event information email vitaminchealing@gmail.com, visit www.vitaminchealing.com
