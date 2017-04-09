Entertainment
Fans say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry


Jeff Roberson, Associated Press Writer
Fans pay their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fans lined up before dawn on Sunday to pay their final respects to music legend Chuck Berry, roughly three weeks after his death at age 90 near his hometown of St. Louis.

The Pageant, a club where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which will be followed by a private service and celebration for the musician’s family and friends.

As fans filed past Berry’s open casket, which has his beloved cherry-red Gibson ES-335 electric guitar bolted to the inside of its lid, a musician outside played Berry standards such as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Flower arrangements, including one in the shape of a guitar sent by members of the Rolling Stones, are on display during a public viewing for the rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Among the flower arrangements in the hall was one in the shape of a guitar sent by The Rolling Stones, one of the many bands profoundly influenced by the St. Louis rock ‘n’ roller.

When Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards spoke about Berry at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 1986 induction ceremony — Berry was the first person inducted from that inaugural class — he said Berry was the one who started it all.

In this Saturday, May 30, 2009 file photo, Chuck Berry performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Berry inspired a generation of guitar players and rock bands, including the Stones, the Beatles and practically any other band that played rock ‘n’ roll.

His songs have been covered by country, pop and rock artists such as AC/DC and Buck Owens, and his riffs live on in countless songs. The head of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, said “anybody who’s picked up a guitar has been influenced by him.”

Well before the rise of Bob Dylan, Berry wedded social commentary to the beat and rush of popular music.

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

“He was singing good lyrics, and intelligent lyrics, in the ’50s when people were singing, “Oh, baby, I love you so,'” John Lennon once observed.

“Everything I wrote about wasn’t about me, but about the people listening,” Berry once said.

___

Video journalist George Wise in St. Louis and Associated Press writer Jim Suhr in Kansas City, Mo., contributed to this report.

