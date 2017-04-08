Morehouse appoints interim president, new board chairman

Amid upheaval within its leadership ranks, Morehouse College has appointed an interim president and new board chairman. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, on Friday the institution announced that William Taggart, who served as the college’s chief operating officer for two years, will replace John S. Wilson as president and Willie Woods will serve as the board chairman.
From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:
John S. Wilson, a Morehouse graduate who had been president since January 2013, will leave his position. William Taggart, the college’s chief operating officer since 2015, is now the interim president.
Robert Davidson, who graduated from Morehouse in 1967, will no longer be board chairman. The new chairman is Willie Woods, co-founder of a New York-based finance company.
The moves come after several months of turmoil on the Atlanta campus. The board voted in January not to renew Wilson’s contract when it was scheduled to expire in June. Many students, faculty and alumni have criticized the board for refusing to allow student and faculty trustees to vote on Wilson and for not sharing enough information about the decision.
The changes come as Morehouse celebrates its 150-year anniversary, reports AJC.
SOURCE: Atlanta Journal Constitution
