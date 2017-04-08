LaVar Ball Blames White Players For UCLA’s March Madness Loss

LaVar Ball is the controversial dad of talented NBA prospect Lonzo Ball that everyone in the sports world loves to hate.

He’s made LeBron James mad by speaking about his kids and even made the outrageous claim that he would have beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one back in the day.

But the leader of the Ball family latest comments may be his most controversial yet.

Thursday, he spoke to the Orange County Register and said that UCLA, the school his son played for before declaring for the NBA debate, lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen because too many white guys were on the team.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow. I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out that that was the one game,” Ball said.

Lonzo only scored 10 points in the game and his father said it’s because he injured his hamstring.

The three white players that Ball is likely referring to are Bryce Alford, Thomas Welsh and T.J. Leaf. Despite his father’s media presence, Lonzo is projected to go second in this year’s NBA draft.

LaVar is also on record saying that Lonzo is better than Steph Curry and in just a few months we’ll see if he can live up to his father’s expectations.

SOURCE: ESPN

