46 Years And Still Going Strong…Rev. Donald P. Turner celebrates 46 years as pastor of Second Baptist Church in Homestead


J. L. Martello
ANNIVERSARY—First Lady Jean Turner and Rev. Donald P. Turner (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Second Baptist Church in Homestead held a weeklong celebration last month to celebrate Rev. Donald P. Turner’s 46-year anniversary as pastor at the church.

“Truly, it is an honor as well as a privilege to be back home y’all, I’m amongst family and it feels good,” Turner proclaimed.

THE CHOIR SINGING A SELECTION DURING THE CELEBRATION FOR REV. DONALD P. TURNER

A church-shaking music selection by the Mt. Olive Baptist Church choir led into the Word by guest preacher, Rev. Michael Peterson, pastor, Mt. Olive Baptist, Coraopolis.

Reflecting on Rev. Turner, Rev. Peterson said, “On how much he has meant to me…not only to me, but to my wife, that is the only pastor she has ever known.”

Reverend Peterson said Rev. Turner is the only pastor his daughter has ever known as well.

Guest Pastor Rev. Michael Peterson of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

“We thank you both for all that you meant not only to us, to second Baptist, but not only to Second Baptist but to this entire community,” church First Lady Jean Turner said. “We are looking forward to the next 46 years.”

