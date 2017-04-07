Whoopi Goldberg draws criticism for her stance on cultural appropriation surrounding Pepsi ad

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg draws criticism for her stance on cultural appropriation surrounding Pepsi ad

The actress/comedienne made the controversial remarks while on a recent episode of 'The View.'


Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ve heard all about the controversial Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner that has since been pulled. Everyone has seemed to chime in with their opinion, including Whoopi Goldberg who had a few words for those critics who accused the commercial of cultural appropriation.

Celebrities Visit Broadway - January 26, 2016

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

On a recent episode of ABC’s The View, the topic turned to the Pepsi ad that has all of America talking and co-host Whoopi Goldberg wasted no time giving her opinion on claims that the commercial was partially a failure because of its cultural appropriation.

While Goldberg agrees that it was an all-around bad commercial that just failed to hit its intended mark, she disagrees with the accusations that it was filled with cultural appropriation. She states that if Black women want to claim cultural appropriation then all of them should be wearing their natural hair and not “White lady hair.”

As expected, the comment made the rounds on social media and many were quick to take issue with Goldberg’s comments, citing her previous controversial statements regarding race in the past. She has never been one to back down, so don’t expect her to sugar coat her comments on the issue any time soon.

What do you think Beauties? Do you agree with Goldberg’s opinion?

You can check out the FULL clip of Whoopi Goldberg’s comment BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934746/lance-gross-father-dead-dies/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934828/gabourey-sidibe-in-style-beauty-social-media/

celebrity news , Entertainment News , Pepsi commercial , the view , TV news , Whoopi Goldberg

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Whoopi Goldberg draws criticism for her stance on cultural appropriation surrounding Pepsi ad

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular