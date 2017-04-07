Delta’s Swing into Spring (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles April 5)

The first quarter of 2017 was a busy one for the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In January, they held their popular card party and luncheon and on March 18, at the Doubletree Hotel in Monroeville more than 300 ladies, and some very loyal gents, enjoyed “Swing Into Spring,” a Sisterhood serving in style Arts Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show. This event benefits the Dr. Vernell A. Lillie Arts Scholarship Fund.

The afternoon was hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter’s Arts and Letters Committee. With Michele Goodman-Jones as mistress of ceremonies, guests enjoyed the talents of the Hill Dance Academy Theatre, the Barack Obama International Studies Academy Steel Drum Band, a great fashion show and the beautiful voice of Theresa Hawthorne. The centerpiece of the luncheon was the scholarship presentation to three deserving students in pursuit of careers in the arts. This year’s recipients were Zainab Adisa, Creative and Performing Arts School; Candace Burgess, Duquesne University; and Marce Nixon–Washington, Barack Obama Academy of International Studies.

Delta Sigma Theta would like to thank Allure Fashion Boutique, A Woman’s Touch Fashions, Chico’s, Christopher & Banks, Michelangelo’s Tailoring and Tuxedos, That’s Sharp Boutique, the Ujamaa Collective and all the models who made the show a stylish success.

