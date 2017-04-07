Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

For television producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, being as busy as possible is clearly never a problem, as she has just added an additional responsibility to her plate and this time it’s for the benefit of women everywhere.

Planned Parenthood has been in the news more than ever lately in large part due to Trump and his administration’s attempts to cut the program’s funding, without giving any thought to how it will impact millions of women across the country. With the Women’s March earlier this year, it’s clear that American women are not giving up on their fight to keep Planned Parenthood in its current form. Shonda Rhimes agrees because she just joined the national board of Planned Parenthood after previously holding a seat on the Los Angeles board.

As reported by Essence, Rhimes feels very strongly about the Planned Parenthood organization and wants to help in any way she can, especially given the current political climate surrounding it and how crucially it impacts women’s issues. She stated, “The fact is that women’s health is under fire right now. And so, to me, it feels like it’s important to help fight back. I just want to be of service.”

Rhimes is looking forward to serving as a member of the national board, but she isn’t exactly certain what her new role will consist of just yet, stating “I haven’t totally defined what I want to do yet, but mostly I want to be of service — in any way that I can. And if that is helping to convey messages, that is what I’m going to do. If it’s rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, that is what I’m going to do.”

If you want to know exactly why Shonda Rhimes was chosen for such a specific position, aside from being a huge champion of women’s rights and representation in media and beyond, the President of the Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards put it simply, “I’ve been so, so impressed by everything she’s ever done.”

