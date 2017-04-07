Premiere Dance Party at the August Wilson Center (Debbie Norrell’s ‘Lifestyles’)

MEETING IN THE LADIES ROOM

Staycee Pearl Dance Project and the Community Dance Project

When two great dance companies come together, there has to be a celebration. On March 16, a kickoff celebration, complete with a party and dance performance, was held at the August Wilson Center where hundreds enjoyed a private performance featuring the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. The audience enjoyed Black Swan Pas De Deux, Brahms Variations, Tonk and Take the A Train.

SUPPORTERS—Judy Davenport, Lois Wholey, Darrell Ford Williams and JoAnne Bates FABULOUS—Ayana Ledford, Kilolo Luckett and Melonie Nance HANDSOME COUPLE—Eric A. Smith and Ayisha Morgan Lee ENJOYING THE CELEBRATION—Hal Hayes, Anna Glass, Dance Theatre of Harlem executive director, and dancer Davon Doane. ENJOYING THE RECEPTION—Lois Mufuka Martin and Derek Martin ARTISTS ENJOYING ART—Mary Snuffer, Smoky Robinson, Frances Robinson and Nicole Maddox APPRECIATING ART—Darlene Motley and Michele Barksdale STUNNING—Demeatria Boccella of Fashion Africana.

Terrence S. Orr, artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and Virginia Johnson, artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, said this program was nearly two years in the making, and that they were humbled and inspired to be performing in a theater dedicated to August Wilson, a giant of American literature and drama.

In the week following the kick off performance, DTH and PBT presented free education programs that allowed audience members to participate in panel discussions on diversity in ballet, actually meet the dancers and witness dance demonstrations.

The performance was in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Dance Council and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and made possible with support from Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Benter Foundation and Richard E. Rauh.



Like us at <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl”>https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl</a>

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter <a href=”https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier”>https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier</a>

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: