Lifestyles Report – Four more years (Debbie’s Column April 5)

Never in my adult years have I spent so much time following the actions of a president. I’m watching CNN all the time and reading all these real, not fake, news stories about what is going on in the White House. I think, as Americans, we should be informed. Before Trump, I never thought anything that happened in the White House would trickle down to me. But after the last eight years, I see how things can affect me. Fortunately, the things that did directly affect me were positive, and, recently, a friend of mine, Debra, shared her experience with the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

“Three years ago, after working for Port Authority for 25 years and 42 days, I was blessed to be able to retire with a decent pension at age 52. The catch was, no medical benefits. I chose to look at the Affordable Care Act website for coverage. I went in expecting to incur all of the problems I had been hearing about. The phone call wait time was long, but the person was so helpful. I applied online, the navigation was so simple and I actually found a plan with a specialist in the history and traditions of communities of the African Diaspora that was affordable for me, and it included dental; and best of all I was able to keep my PCP (primary care physician) and dentist.”

Debra continued, “I recently had a hip replacement with home therapy. It was covered under my plan with minimal co-pay. Now, they have locations to get assistance applying. The key is to take your time and find the plan that works for you. To all who doubt this plan (Republicans) all I can say is stop hating and learn to help. Thank you, President Obama.”

I was happy to hear this story. I spoke to another person who is using ACA and they are happy to have this health insurance as well. I hope it will be around for a while and that President Trump does not dismantle it out of spite. I feel President Trump is trying to ruin every good thing that President Obama accomplished. The other night, I was watching “Say Yes to the Dress” and there was a promo about an upcoming episode featuring Omarosa. If anyone has been following her story, she is getting married in July to a man that she says is a Democrat. Omarosa has been in numerous reality shows, “The Apprentice” was the first one and there were many more after that. In my opinion, her White House job is just another reality show, another way for her to keep her name in lights. The show is scheduled for this Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. I won’t miss it. I want to see every juicy minute. And what in the world happened to Diamond and Silk, the two Black women Youtube stars that backed President Trump? They have dropped off the Trump trail. I thought they were going to get their own talk show.

(Email the columnist at debbienorrell@aol.com)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: