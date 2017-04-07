Lifestyles
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Dawn Richard’s Graffiti Hair?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Dawn Richard debuted a new look on Instagram and it’s fire! Taking it a step up from the on-trend gray hair, she added some serious colors in an artistic manner!

we are a trend. @brandonhicks @makeupbynimai @ninajhair #graffitihair #hairart

Her wig was created and styled by Los Angeles based hairstylist, Nina J. and the photograph was shot by Brandon Hicks. Her makeup (which is fantastic) was done by Los Angeles based makeup artist, Nimai (do you see that highlight?!)We’re loving the style, that is called, “graffiti hair,” for all the fun colors.

Graffitti hair is a play off of rainbow hair and takes fun colors to a whole new level. We’re loving the look, but know it’s not for everyone. Beauties, will you be rocking the graffiti hair trend?

Take our poll and vote whether Dawn’s look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.


