Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Film academy rules ineligible documentary series like ‘O.J.’


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles. At left is defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey and at right is defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. Defense attorney Robert Shapiro is in profile behind them. (AP Photo/Daily News, Myung J. Chun, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has ruled documentary series like the recent Oscar winner “O.J.: Made in America” will no longer be eligible for the Academy Awards.

The academy on Friday announced a handful of rule changes, most notably that “multi-part or limited series” will not be admitted in the documentary category. Questions of eligibility will be resolved by the documentary branch’s executive committee.

In this Dept. 29, 1995 file photo, prosecutor Christopher Darden points at a chart during his closing arguments as co-prosecutor Marcia Clark looks on in a Los Angeles courtroom during the O.J. Simpson double-murder trial. Darden, the co-prosecutor who was criticized for having Simpson try on the so-called murder gloves, left the district attorney’s office following the trial. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, Pool, File)

Director Ezra Edelman maintained that his critical acclaimed, 467-minute-long “O.J.: Made in America” was created as a long film. It briefly ran in theaters that way, too, making it eligible for the Oscars. Most viewers, however, saw it as a five-part series on ESPN.

The film academy also announced that the best animated film category will now be voted on by the entire membership.

In this Sept. 27, 1995 file photo, defense attorney Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. puts on a pair of gloves, to remind the jury in the O.J. Simpson double-murder trial that the gloves Simpson tried on did not fit him. Cochran, Simpson’s lead attorney who coined the phrase, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” wrote a memoir revealing his rift with Robert Shapiro, the first member of Simpson’s defense team, over control of the defense case. He died in 2005 from brain cancer at the age of 68. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, Pool, File)

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Film academy rules ineligible documentary series like ‘O.J.’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular