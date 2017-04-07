Field Negro: Calling Colin Powell

You have to give it to trump, at least he is consistent. He can always be counted on to do or say something really stupid and that leaves us all scratching our heads.

The man is faced with a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, and what does he do? He blames his predecessor and issues a statement blaming him for the gassing of innocent civilians. He doesn’t

strongly condemn or blame the animals who committed this heinous act, he blames the former president. *shakes head*

This is a truly pathetic move by the gang who can’t shoot straight. Now I wonder if former president Obama will continue biting his tongue or if he will finally break his silence,.

Mr. trump and his team better right the ship and fast. Just moments before I started writing this post, the North Koreans launched another ballistic missile. This is a dangerous world we live in, and you can’t bullshit your way out of a crisis the way you bullshitted millions of unsuspecting Americans into voting for you. This is the real world.

The moon will be blue tonight, because I actually agree with Glen Beck about trump’s nepotism jones. This is not normal. He is sending his son in-law all over the world like he is Henry freaking Kissinger, and we all know that he knows nothing about negotiating with world leaders on the world stage.

“Senior adviser to the U.S. president. Peace envoy in the Middle East. Top adviser on relations with Canada, China and Mexico. Head of White House bureaucratic “innovation.” Why not add emissary to Iraq to the list?

It can be hard to keep track of all the sensitive jobs Jared Kushner has been given by his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. His latest mission involved a surprise visit to Baghdad, where the 36-year-old flew with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a covert trip to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.