Pittsburgh Church Circuit Calendar (April 5)

CHRIST SOUL SAVING WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

APRIL 7-9—Christ Soul Saving Baptist Church presents a women’s conference titled, “The Benefits of Serving Well Scripture—Colossians 3:23, 24” at the church, 1013 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne. Friday, April 7, features Pastor Dr. Taunya Queen Melendez (7:30 p.m.). A seminar and luncheon will be held Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10 a.m., afternoon service at 2 p.m. Then Sunday, April 9, will feature an 11 a.m. worship service with Apostle Audrey Newell. Registration is $30-$35. For more information and to register, call 412-773-2061.

PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST

APRIL 8—The women of Bethany Baptist Church, 7745 Tioga St., Homewood, will host the Priscilla Shirer Simulcast from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 412-241-0677, for more information.

BETHEL AME LAY WITNESS SUNDAY

APRIL 23—Bethel AME Church, 2720 Webster Ave., Hill District, will hold its annual Lay Witness Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Mr. Julius L. Redd, retired school administrator for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more information, call 412-683-2160.

MOUNT CARMEL SPRING REVIVAL

MAY 13—Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., North Versailles, invites you to their Spring Revival, at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr Alyn E Waller, of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia. For more information, call 412-823-2841.

