Christie wants pro sports leagues to save powerhouse hoops program

In this Feb. 2, 2011, file photo, Bob Hurley, center, head coach of the St. Anthony High School boys’ basketball team, huddles with his team during a game against St. Mary’s, in Jersey City, N.J. St. Anthony won the game, 76-46, giving Hurley his 1,000 career coaching victory. In a half century at St. Anthony’s, Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Hurley has won on an almost unparalleled level in high school. But now the school that has been a haven to the poor seeking a Roman Catholic education could soon be closing its doors. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is challenging the commissioners of the four major pro sports leagues to donate money to save a high school that is a national basketball powerhouse.
Jersey City’s St. Anthony’s, which bears the stamp of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, will close in June because of declining attendance and rising costs.
Appearing Friday on New York’s WFAN, the Republican governor challenged the commissioners of the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL to each cut a $125,000 check.
St. Anthony’s has won 28 New Jersey state titles and four national championships. It has sent more than 150 players to Division I basketball programs.