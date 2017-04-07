19 of 26 homicides Black lives…Multiple witnesses silent on 2 shootings

Just as in February, Allegheny County’s youngest homicide victim in March was a 16-year-old Black male. The shooter is known in that case—but it may have been self-defense. The shooters in two other cases are known because they were murder-suicides.

In two other cases, however, the shooter(s) of two other victims are known only to some of the patrons at a (now closed) Motorcycle club in Homewood—because none of them have spoken up.

If no one talks, the killer walks—and the New Pittsburgh Courier will continue to document such instances, because if Black lives are to matter to the broader community, the lives of these victims must matter to the Black community more than the lives of the killers.

This year, 19, of 26 homicide victims have been Black, 73 percent. In March, five of seven were Black:

