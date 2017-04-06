Sports
Home > Sports

Rain in Boston postpones Pirates-Red Sox game


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Boston Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi throws the ball in after a single to left field by Pittsburgh Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Thursday has been rained out.

The teams will make up the game on April 13 at Fenway Park.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez had been scheduled to face Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl.

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series, including a 3-0 win in 12 innings on Wednesday night.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Rain in Boston postpones Pirates-Red Sox game

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular