Police ID man who killed self after abducting woman, child

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Allegheny County police have released the name of a man who shot himself while negotiating with police who were called after the man reportedly abducted a woman and child in Pittsburgh.

Police say 20-year-old Andre Williams Jr., of McKeesport, shot himself about 4 a.m. in Swissvale.

The chain of events began about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday with a report that a child had been abducted from a Pittsburgh home. Witnesses told arriving officers that a man had fled with a woman and a 1-year-old child in a car. That happened in Pittsburgh’s crime-ridden Homewood neighborhood.

When police located the car in Swissvale, officers attempted to negotiate with Williams, but she shot himself in the head.

The woman and baby weren’t hurt.

Police planned to release more information later Wednesday, including the relationship between all three.

