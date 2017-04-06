Business
Peduto: Uber must ‘fight for more than profit’


The Associated Press
In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, FILE)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has been a big booster of ride-share giant Uber _ but now he’s calling on the San Francisco-based firm to “fight for more than profit” if it wants to remain a good corporate citizen.

Peduto wants Uber to agree to a memorandum of understanding to do business the “Pittsburgh way” which, he says, includes fair treatment of workers.

Among other things, Peduto wants the company to offer free rides to seniors, help the city secure federal grants, and offer better pay and benefits to its drivers. Peduto has long supported the company, lauding its innovation even when it was operating illegally without a public transit license and racking up massive Public Utility Commission fines.

Uber says it has a “positive presence” in Pittsburgh, where it’s been testing self-driving cars.

 

