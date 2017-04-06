Nope! French Montana dragged for calling Black woman ‘Dusty Rusty A**’ with nappy hair

French Montana couldn’t take the heat of the social media outrage following his degrading Instagram comment about a Black woman.

After trending for several hours, the rapper finally responded to criticism he received for calling an African-American woman a “nappy, dusty a** h**.” He took to Twitter to defend his lethal clap back, tweeting:

How people get mad at u for draging somebody that tried to drag u 😩 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

The response has everyone looking at the rapper sideways. Then, he used the fact that his son is Black to justify his demeaning attack. He replied back to a follower who called him anti-Black, tweeting:

My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years

I ain't no punching bag, and I don't discriminate !don't come for me 🙏 https://t.co/qnnfcCRhCQ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

