Nope! French Montana dragged for calling Black woman ‘Dusty Rusty A**’ with nappy hair

The hip hop artist defended his denigrating comments about a Black woman, saying he has a Black son.


French Montana couldn’t take the heat of the social media outrage following his degrading Instagram comment about a Black woman.

After trending for several hours, the rapper finally responded to criticism he received for calling an African-American woman a “nappy, dusty a** h**.” He took to Twitter to defend his lethal clap back, tweeting:

The response has everyone looking at the rapper sideways. Then, he used the fact that his son is Black to justify his demeaning attack. He replied back to a follower who called him anti-Black, tweeting:

