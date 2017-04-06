Learning Disabled 17-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Boys In Brooklyn School Bathroom

A 17-year-old girl with learning disabilities was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom at Brooklyn, N.Y., school, according to the NYPD. Two teens have been arrested in the incident.

The girl was either lured or pushed by a male student into a boy’s bathroom at P.S. 165 in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday morning where six other boys were waiting. The boys then intimidated her into performing a sexual act on several of the students, and ABC News 7 reports that at least one teen recorded the rape.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy at the school.

Both teens have been charged as juveniles, including for sex abuse and forcible touching, and the 15-year-old has also been charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The victim was not hospitalized, and an order of protection has been issued that bars the two boys from having any contact with her.

The New York City Department of Education released a statement in the wake of the incident.

“This incident is deeply troubling, and we are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation,” it read. “Nothing is more important than the safety of students and staff, and we are ensuring that it is swiftly addressed. This was immediately reported, families have been notified, and we are providing the school with additional supports.”

SOURCE: ABC News 7

