Lifestyles
Home > Lifestyles

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible


Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Chanel Iman looked cool, casual and super comfy at the Teva styling suite on Wednesday. The beauty paired a Petar Petrov trousers suit with an Alexander Wang leather bralette and, of course, Teva sandals. Iman was styled by Monica Rose, who also styles celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Teva’s make the perfect festival or summer flat. They also scream, “Hello, tourist!” in a casual, yet stylish manner.

Great day partnering @Teva where comfee is key #strapintofreedom

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

It’s nice to see a supermodel working with a brand that is not necessarily “sexy,” but quite functional.

Her jewelry is by Jacquie Aiche and we are loving this simple ponytail, with her signature baby hairs on fleek!

Beauties, we want to know, do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll.


DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Chanel Iman Is HOT In This Diamond Encrusted Crop Top Bodice

Chanel Iman Channels Prince In A Fashionable Tribute

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

10 photos Launch gallery

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Continue reading Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Photographer <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/mariano-vivanco">Mariano Vivanco</a></strong> shot a beautiful Santería story playing up the color white, which is trending for Spring/Summer 2017. Cuban-American stylist, <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/jimi-urquiaga">Jimi Urquiaga</a></strong>, beautifully styled this shoot featuring Black models, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Ajak-Deng">Ajak Deng</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://models.com/models/duckie-thot">Duckie Thot</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/alicia-burke">Alicia Burke</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Achok-Majak">Achok Majak</a></strong>, and <strong><a href="http://www.requestmodels.com/men-new-faces/saul-rodriguez/Portfolio/?sid=72832#p=1&quot; target="_blank">Saul Rodriguez</a></strong>. Santería is a practice that arose from the Yoruba people, Roman Catholicism and multiple indigenous groups across the Americas and white is used to symbolize ascension in rank. Hair was done by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/joey-george">Joey George</a></strong>, makeup by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/Niki-Mnray">Niki M'Nray</a></strong> using Nars Cosmetics and shot at <a href="http://www.springstudios.com/">Spring Studios</a>. Get into these beautiful looks and find out what each model is wearing!

#BlackModelsMatter , black celebrity style , black models , Celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Chanel Iman , Fashion , Style

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular