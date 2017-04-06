‘Empire’ actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery

CHICAGO (AP) — An actor on the television show “Empire” has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Chicago.
In a news release, police say 46-year-old Morocco Omari was arrested Wednesday afternoon. They say officers were called to the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side by a 24-year-old woman who identified herself as Omari’s girlfriend. She told officers Omari pushed her to the ground several times during an argument, causing scratches on her neck and chest.
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Omari was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
A representative for Omari did not immediately return a call for comment.
On the show that’s filmed in Chicago, Omari plays FBI Agent Tariq Cousins. He’s the half-brother of Lucious Lyon, who’s played by Terrence Howard.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours