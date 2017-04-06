Metro
Deven Holloway…Gone too soon


Courier Newsroom
REMEMBERANCE—Ameerah Sledge, left, and Aleece Brazil, light candles to remember their cousin, Penn Hills High School sophomore Deven Holloway, at the location where he died, March 28.

Ameerah Sledge and Aleece Brazil light candles to remember their cousin, Penn Hills High School sophomore Deven Holloway, at the location where he died, March 28.

 

TOKENS—Zakiyyah Marshman, left, Cynthia Marshman, center, and Malik Mohammad bring a teddy bear and balloons to remember 16-year-old Deven Holloway. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

PRAYER—Shanaia Wilson, left, and Marc Wilson pray for Deven Holloway and his family.

SUPPORT­—Former Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Logan was on hand at the vigil, along with 7-month-old son Reign Israel.

 

MOURNING—Two girls console each other during the public vigil for Deven Holloway.

Cousin of 16-year-old Penn Hills shooting victim speaks, says Deven was "Fun Loving"

 

Most Popular