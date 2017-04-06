Deven Holloway…Gone too soon

Ameerah Sledge and Aleece Brazil light candles to remember their cousin, Penn Hills High School sophomore Deven Holloway, at the location where he died, March 28.

Cousin of 16-year-old Penn Hills shooting victim speaks, says Deven was “Fun Loving” WATCH VIDEO:

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: