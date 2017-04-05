Senate Floor Showdown Looms Over Confirmation Of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Democrats and Republicans are headed for a battle on the Senate floor over the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s conservative extremist nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, for the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post reports that on Monday Senate Democrats obtained enough committed votes to block Gorsuch’s confirmation through a filibuster.

Under Senate rules, the Republicans need 60 votes to end a filibuster and move the nomination to an up or down vote. But they are at least one vote short right now.

“This is a new low,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, after learning that the Democrats are now able to block Gorsuch.

McConnell is expected to invoke the so-called “nuclear option” in response. That’s a rule change to eliminate the 60-vote requirement, which is in place to encourage bipartisan consensus on important confirmations or legislation.

Many liberal are still irate that McConnell refused to give former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, the opportunity to have a Senate hearing, for the same seat on the high court that Gorsuch would fill.

Looking ahead, The Post said Democrats are expected to block Gorsuch’s confirmation by Thursday. If McConnell changes Senate rules, a final confirmation vote will likely happen on Friday.

The senate majority leader may have to utilize the rule change again for other hotly contested legislations, including the upcoming budget bill.

SOURCE: Washington Post

