Public Notices 4-5-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

FY 2017 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 10:00 AM, in the Allegheny County Economic Development’s (ACED) 9th floor Conference Room located at One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, regarding the County’s Annual Action Plan for FY 2017. One Chatham Center and the ACED 9th Floor Conference Room are accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements, including physical accommodations or limited English proficiency (LEP) accommodations, need to be made in order for citizens to participate in the public hearing, please call Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, at (412) 350-1044 to make those arrangements.

The purpose of this public hearing is to present the FY 2017 Allegheny County Annual Action Plan. The FY 2017 Annual Action Plan lists the proposed projects for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funds. Allegheny County has not received its 2017 Federal allocation amounts from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), therefore the grants are estimates only based upon the 2016 allocations received: CDBG funds in the amount of $12,507,166, HOME funds in the amount of $2,273,174, and ESG funds in the amount of $1,129,509. Proposed projects and funding may change should the 2017 Federal grant amounts be increased or decreased by HUD. The FY 2017 Annual Action Plan is scheduled to be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before May 15, 2017. The submission date may change based upon receiving HUD’s 2017 funding allocation notice.

In order to obtain the views of citizens, public agencies and other interested parties, Allegheny County will place the FY 2017 Annual Action Plan on display beginning April 5, 2017, at the following locations in Allegheny County:

•Allegheny County Economic Development, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County Manager’s Office, County Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Room 119, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County Housing Authority Offices, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222

•Allegheny Valley North COG, 185 William Pitt Way, Pittsburgh PA 15238

•Char-West COG, One Veteran’s Way, Carnegie, PA 15106

•North Hills COG, 300 Wetzel Road, Suite 201, Glenshaw PA 15116

•Quaker Valley COG, 8306 Ohio River Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15202

•South Hills Area COG, 2600 Old Greentree Road, 2nd Floor, Carnegie, PA 15106

•Steel Rivers COG, 1705 Maple Street, Homestead PA 15120

•Turtle Creek Valley COG, 2700 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146

This document will be available to the public during normal hours of operation for a period of thirty (30) days until May 6, 2017, after which time the FY 2017 Annual Action Plan is scheduled to be submitted to HUD on or before May 15, 2017, for approval. The submission date may change based upon receiving HUD’s 2017 funding allocation notice.

The FY 2017 Annual Action Plan was prepared after conducting stakeholder outreach, surveys, and public hearings on community development, housing, human services, and economic development needs at ACED, the COG offices and other locations.

The FY 2017 Annual Action Plan is on public display on the County’s website. To view the CDBG, HOME, and ESG projects, go to http://economic.alleghenycounty.us/economic-development/index.aspx.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend this public hearing and they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the proposed use of CDBG, HOME, and ESG funds under the FY 2017 Annual Action Plan. For any problems encountered at One Chatham Center with accessing the ACED Office to attend the May 3, 2017 public hearing, please call (412) 350-1000 for assistance. Written comments may also be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@alleghenycounty.us. Oral comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044.

Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations

