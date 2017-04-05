Memorial service to be held for Nazura Asaseyeduru

A memorial service to pay tribute to Nazura Asaseyeduru’s life will be held this Saturday, Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. at Community Empowerment Association, 7120 Kelly St., Homewood.

A red, black and green procession will be organized at 9:30 a.m. in the lot of the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, 7310 Frankstown Ave., Homewood.

Nazura was an impactful, influential figure in our Pittsburgh Black community. Nazura passed away in Washington, D.C. on March 19, from natural causes. She was 38 years old.

