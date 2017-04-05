Metro
Home > Metro

Memorial service to be held for Nazura Asaseyeduru


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

NAZURA ASASEYEDURU

A memorial service to pay tribute to Nazura Asaseyeduru’s life will be held this Saturday, Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. at Community Empowerment Association, 7120 Kelly St., Homewood.

A red, black and green procession will be organized at 9:30 a.m. in the lot of the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, 7310 Frankstown Ave., Homewood.

Nazura was an impactful, influential figure in our Pittsburgh Black community. Nazura passed away in Washington, D.C. on March 19, from natural causes. She was 38 years old.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Memorial service to be held for Nazura Asaseyeduru

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular