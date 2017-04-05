Meetings 4-5-17

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services Public Meetings/Hearings on

Human Service Block Grant application

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS)is preparing the 2017-18 Human Services Block Grant Plan. There will be two public meetings/hearings to talk about the plan and its implementation.

•The first meeting/hearing is April 14, 2017, 9 a.m.at the Human Services Center, 412 Penn Ave Ext., Turtle Creek, PA 15145.

•The second meeting/hearing is April 14, 2017, 1 p.m. at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Downtown.

People interested in testifying or commenting on the plan will have the opportunity to speak at the meetings. DHS makes reasonable efforts to accommodate people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. Please call the Director’s Action Line by April 11, 2017 at 1-800-862-6783, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., if you need special accommodations.

To read the previous Block Grant Plans (and the proposed 2017-2018 plan (when it becomes available), visit www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/plansbudgets.aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

