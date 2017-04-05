Legal Notices – Estate Notices 4-5-17

Estate of EILEEN R. KANEL, deceased of Churchill, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00616 Keith T. Kanel, Executor. c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Estate of MS. PAULINE A. NICHOL, deceased of 528 Aten Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-17-01879. Ms. Shelley Spernak, 528 Aten Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Executrix, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108



Estate of PHILIP H. JOYCE, deceased of 250 Yardley Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 No. 02-16-06038, Executor, Timothy J. Joyce, 2345 Harrow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241, or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Birmingham Towers Suite 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15203



Estate of SAMUEL K. ANDERSON, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 01667 of 2017. SheilaTerry, Administratrix, 742 Anaheim Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219 or to Thellma C. Spells, Esquire, Atty.,1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233



Estate of WILLIAM D. MORGAN, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00899, Pamela Sue Morgan, Executor, 400 Bowman Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017 or to: ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017



Estate of CARRIE E. UNDERWOOD, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 01476 of 2017. Garland W. Walker, Jr. Executor, 515 N. Mathilda Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, Attorney, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsurgh, PA 15233

