Legal Notices 4-5-17

FICTITIOUS NAME REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business under the fictitious name of Cool Hand Carpenttry with its principal office or place of business at 301 Bevington Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Scott Fingal, 301 Bevington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.

