Metro
Home > Metro

‘I hid my accent and culture. I was just always the new Black girl’


Zoe Vongtau, For Public Source
Leave a comment

Zoe Vongtau is originally from Nigeria. She came to America at the age of 7. (Photo by Njaimeh Njie/PublicSource)

Being a minority, the one out of 100, isn’t fun or easy. I don’t feel unique in a positive way. Nor do I feel safe and accepted in many spaces. I’m sharing my story in the hopes that it will help others who feel the same way.

I came to America at the age of 7.

I was born in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. I had only seen, lived and related with people who looked like me.

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/stories/hid-accent-culture-just-always-new-black-girl

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘I hid my accent and culture. I was just always the new Black girl’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular