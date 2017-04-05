‘Good Times’ Star Jimmie Walker Is Dating Conservative Commentator Ann Coulter

Many people remember the popular series Good Times for the “Dynomite!” yelling character J.J. Evans. In a recent Entertainment Weekly Untold Stories special, black-ish creator Kenya Barris discussed the legacy of the show with one of its executive producers, Norman Lear. When talking about the actor that played J.J., Jimmie Walker, Lear explained, “I knew that the role could make him a star.”

However, Lear’s confession that made Barris’ face freeze was the revelation that Walker is dating the super conservative commentator Ann Coulter. Lear words exactly: “I love him [Walker]; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter.”

Lear continues to spill huge tea by explaining that he once dined with Walker and Coulter. Lear’s wife was with him, who was reluctant to sit down with Coulter, but Lear insisted that Coulter turned out to be “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”

Coulter has a long history of saying outrageous and offensive things, it’s too many to list. Rumors of their relationship have surfaced for many years and though Coulter told HuffPost Live in 2013 that Walker was “spreading the rumor,” she did confirm that they were close friends.

“J.J. dates Ann Coulter!” said a shocked Barris. “You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!”

“Fantastic” might not be the right word, but it’s sure to elicit some strong responses.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly

